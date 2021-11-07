Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Shares of ZBH opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $134.69 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

