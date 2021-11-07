Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,437,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,281,000. Ventas comprises 2.6% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.90% of Ventas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.