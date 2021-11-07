Zimmer Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $645.72 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $690.97. The stock has a market cap of $286.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $619.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

