Zimmer Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.39% of American National Group worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in American National Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,696,355,000 after buying an additional 214,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,177,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American National Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,980,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American National Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,905,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American National Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after buying an additional 61,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.31. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.24 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

