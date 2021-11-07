Zimmer Partners LP Has $39.30 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 146.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 361,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 462.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,656,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $140,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,234 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.