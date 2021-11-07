Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,327,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,316,000. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.5% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 169.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 853,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

