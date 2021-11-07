ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,777,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 269,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.32% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $41,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 539,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 446,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,197.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 402,941 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,217.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 171,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 494.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 143,486 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $1.62 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $349.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.78.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

