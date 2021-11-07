ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches Market Cap of $97.82 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $97.82 million and $2.37 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00080243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00080307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,791.41 or 1.00142755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.97 or 0.07146897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00787493 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

