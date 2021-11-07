ZUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC on major exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $245,501.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00083628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00081024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00099244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.92 or 0.07275904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,302.05 or 1.00046646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022112 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

