Zynex, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynex in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. Zynex has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter worth $120,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

