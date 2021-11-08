-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

DHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -310.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.27. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 694,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,888 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 419,045 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

