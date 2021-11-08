$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.00). FibroGen reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.