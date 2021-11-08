-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Bloom Burton began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,322. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $115.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

