$0.15 EPS Expected for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.11. ICL Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICL Group.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 150,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0837 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.