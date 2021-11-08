-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,499,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,082. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.