$0.29 EPS Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 85,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,340. The stock has a market cap of $280.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.33. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

