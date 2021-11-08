$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.29. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $106.21 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day moving average of $155.18.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 114,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $759,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

