$0.85 EPS Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.71. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

HAS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.20. 28,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hasbro by 100.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after acquiring an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $61,971,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Hasbro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $35,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

