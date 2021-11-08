$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Edison International reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,526. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 131.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Edison International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

