$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $915.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

COLM opened at $104.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

