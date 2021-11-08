$1.14 EPS Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WBA opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. abrdn plc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

