-$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.61) and the highest is ($0.16). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($7.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($5.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($5.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Several analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,084,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.85. 3,109,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,752. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

