$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,814 shares of company stock worth $2,788,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,497,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $167.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $167.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.