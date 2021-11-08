$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.34. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.63. 2,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,866. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

See Also: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.