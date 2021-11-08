$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.71. 2,160,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,605. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

