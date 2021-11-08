$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. SAP posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in SAP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in SAP by 9.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 390,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,384. SAP has a twelve month low of $115.22 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $143.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

