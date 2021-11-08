10,453 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 288,022 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 572,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.