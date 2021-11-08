1,076 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $620.00. 5,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,889. The firm has a market cap of $243.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $643.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

