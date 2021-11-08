$12.13 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $12.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.74 billion and the lowest is $10.25 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $45.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $48.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.27. 1,376,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,473. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,540,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

