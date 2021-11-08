12,500 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.86.

In other news, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $152.55 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

