$137.52 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce $137.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.70 million. NovoCure reported sales of $143.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $539.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NVCR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

NVCR stock opened at $106.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. NovoCure has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.53.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,173 shares of company stock worth $3,966,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.