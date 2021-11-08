14,051 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 2,615,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,320 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NYCB stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

