142,570 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 16.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

