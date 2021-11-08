1,500 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.35. 77,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $109.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

