1,507 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of PKB stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

