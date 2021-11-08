$155.68 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will announce $155.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.50 million and the lowest is $154.60 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $591.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.30 million to $594.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $643.54 million, with estimates ranging from $637.98 million to $650.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sterling Check.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

STER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

STER opened at $23.99 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $9,916,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $10,692,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.