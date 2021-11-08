158,286 Shares in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 158,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth about $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter worth about $2,422,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,718,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares during the last quarter.

Uxin stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Uxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $819.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

