$167.55 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to report $167.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.10 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $664.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $682.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $665.78 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $696.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

