17 Education & Technology Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 16th (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, November 16th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YQ shares. Bank of America lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 110,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 48,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 702,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 267,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,302 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

