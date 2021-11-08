17,920 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after purchasing an additional 582,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,332,000 after purchasing an additional 52,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG stock opened at $200.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.75. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $125.91 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.