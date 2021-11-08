1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,522 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.