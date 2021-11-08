1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,222.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 395.50, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $850.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

