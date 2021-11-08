1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $418,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CLSA cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

