1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 18,970 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

