1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.99 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -385.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.