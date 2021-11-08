$188.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report $188.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.92 million to $201.70 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $145.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $657.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.54 million to $702.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $839.31 million, with estimates ranging from $692.85 million to $956.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.17. 1,631,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,324. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

