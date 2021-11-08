1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $30.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 833,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,923,000 after acquiring an additional 611,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 364,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

