$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.99. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.