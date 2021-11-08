20,000 Shares in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $44,532,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,754,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,709,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

