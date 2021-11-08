207,743 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. PDF Solutions makes up approximately 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $941.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.